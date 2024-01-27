Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,347. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.54%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,263.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $155,387 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXMT

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.