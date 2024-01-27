Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 44.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total value of $776,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,886,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,325 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $839.67.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $4.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $810.98. 411,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,623. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $826.00. The company has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $803.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $775.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

