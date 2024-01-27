Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.65. The stock had a trading volume of 892,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,858. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.26 and its 200-day moving average is $255.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

