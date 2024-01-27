Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Stryker Trading Down 0.2 %

SYK traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.36. 907,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.71. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $248.96 and a 52-week high of $317.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

