Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,277. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $402.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.12.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 80.82% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AMP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

