Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,391,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.23. 1,763,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,721. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $318.03. The firm has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

