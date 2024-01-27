Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,891 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,936,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,560. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

