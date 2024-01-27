Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes $226,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Natixis acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,246,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,934,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

