Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Danaher by 14.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 141.2% in the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 7.9% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.00. 6,344,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.90. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $242.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.