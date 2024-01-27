CIBC Lowers Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$78.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCI.B. Scotiabank set a C$74.50 target price on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.50 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.62.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

About Rogers Communications

Shares of RCI.B stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$63.79. The company had a trading volume of 572,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,423. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$61.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.