CIBC Lowers Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$78.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCI.B. Scotiabank set a C$74.50 target price on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.50 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.62.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
