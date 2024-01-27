Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $660.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Shares of CTAS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $597.81. 171,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,647. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $607.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $576.48 and its 200 day moving average is $529.15.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Quarry LP grew its stake in Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 321.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

