Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Update

Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the December 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cirata Price Performance
WANSF remained flat at $0.86 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. Cirata has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.60.
About Cirata
