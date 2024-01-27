Citigroup Begins Coverage on Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.31. 462,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,811. Intapp has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.13.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares in the company, valued at $891,813.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,813.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 574,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,181,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,793,355 shares of company stock worth $109,239,600 in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

