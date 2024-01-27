Citigroup Boosts Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $15.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.20.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.
Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares
In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
