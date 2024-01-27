Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Cut by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,730,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 579,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,835,000 after acquiring an additional 25,831 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,041,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,099,220. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.