Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

