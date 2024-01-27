CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Up 5.4%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 2,204,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 22,372,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

CLSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in CleanSpark by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 957,372 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

