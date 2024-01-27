CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CNHI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CNH Industrial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNHI

CNH Industrial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.