Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.07

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.07 and last traded at $68.05, with a volume of 297363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCEP. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 101.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,369 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 94.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,514,000 after purchasing an additional 894,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,487,000 after acquiring an additional 787,687 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.