Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 621,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

