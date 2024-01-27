Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.55.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.
