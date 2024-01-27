Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 246,609 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 6.04% of Cohu worth $99,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 1,415.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 893,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after purchasing an additional 834,385 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $10,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cohu by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,109,000 after purchasing an additional 186,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cohu by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 137,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cohu by 413.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 126,430 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cohu

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,099.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohu Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,179. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Cohu had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COHU. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

