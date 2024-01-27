Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stephens currently has $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COLB. Truist Financial cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Raymond James cut Columbia Banking System from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,893,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,822. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Featured Stories

