Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.41. 3,893,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.