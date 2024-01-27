Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COLB. DA Davidson lowered Columbia Banking System from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Columbia Banking System from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on COLB

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.41. 3,893,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,822. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 12.71%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.