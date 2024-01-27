Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut Columbia Banking System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbia Banking System from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.41. 3,893,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,822. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

