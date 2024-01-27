Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s previous close.

COLB has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens cut Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.41. 3,893,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,822. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

