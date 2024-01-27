Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COLB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.13.

COLB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,893,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,822. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

