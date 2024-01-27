Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Columbia Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Columbia Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CLBK traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $19.25. 116,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,630,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,779,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,815,000 after purchasing an additional 60,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 193,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 31,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit.

