Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading 6% Higher

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.89. 2,270,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,979,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Community Health Systems Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $514.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wayne T. Smith purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,107,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,671.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 198,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,239,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after purchasing an additional 879,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,350,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 106,494 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading

