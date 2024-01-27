Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.26

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.26 and last traded at $81.20, with a volume of 10077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.05.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $70,012.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $579,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,475 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $729,164.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,621,578.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $1,401,371. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 728.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

