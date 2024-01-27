Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Up to $3.37

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.49. Compass shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 255,058 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Compass had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 82.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 14,895,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $39,620,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,470,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,570,926.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 14,895,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $39,620,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,570,926.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $46,501.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 896,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,957.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,944,208 shares of company stock worth $76,326,005. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

