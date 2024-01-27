Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Given a C$12.50 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price objective on Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMG. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.14.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CMG traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.27. 51,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,493. The company has a market cap of C$831.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.99.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of C$22.63 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Modelling Group

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$332,623.71. In other news, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$332,623.71. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$201,000.00. Insiders sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $798,596 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

