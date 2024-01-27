Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LODE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 230,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,980. Comstock has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative net margin of 2,266.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Comstock Company Profile
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
