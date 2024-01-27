Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LODE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 230,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,980. Comstock has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative net margin of 2,266.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comstock Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Comstock by 98.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 325,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 161,871 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Comstock by 71.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comstock by 48.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 141,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Comstock by 38.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 48,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

