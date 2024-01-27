Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Shares Down 7.2%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 68,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 98,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Condor Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.91 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 39.07, a quick ratio of 19.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.41.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

