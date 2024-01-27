Conflux Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Conflux has a market cap of $781.72 million and $115.14 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,965,062,499 coins and its circulating supply is 3,652,548,622 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,964,832,395.78 with 3,652,332,383.59 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22250597 USD and is up 18.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $142,021,584.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

