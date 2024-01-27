ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNOB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.24. 153,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,726. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.30. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.54 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $151,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 591,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 95,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

