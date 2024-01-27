Contrasting Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) and Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ)

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) and Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tarena International and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International -1.68% N/A -2.72% Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Tarena International has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a beta of 4.1, indicating that its stock price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.1% of Tarena International shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Tarena International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tarena International and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $357.84 million 0.00 $12.11 million ($0.50) N/A Jianzhi Education Technology Group $73.32 million 0.52 -$28.88 million N/A N/A

Tarena International has higher revenue and earnings than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tarena International and Jianzhi Education Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tarena International presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Tarena International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tarena International is more favorable than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Summary

Tarena International beats Jianzhi Education Technology Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services. The company offers education courses in information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, data analysis and business intelligence, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and visual effects-VFX, as well as live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. It also provides robotics programming, graphical intelligent programming, NOI informatics Olympiad, Python artificial intelligence, high level hardware programming for secondary school, soft and hard programming enlightenment, creative programming starter, Python programming basics, and SPIKE starter and advanced under the TongchengTongmei brand. In addition, the company operates TMOOC.cn, an online learning platform for education courses and job placement training courses. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media services, including mobile media advertising, mobile application content data business system, and Wo reading services. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

