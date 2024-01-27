Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 120.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 96.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after buying an additional 19,576,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 96.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,523,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,223,000 after buying an additional 2,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. 6,238,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,361. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

