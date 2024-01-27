CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CXW. Northland Securities initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

CoreCivic stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.54. 604,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.83. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $483.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. Analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $532,337.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 45.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 374,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 116,542 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. AWH Capital L.P. raised its position in CoreCivic by 88.7% in the third quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 425,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 23.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at about $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

