Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 12,160 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $20,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 4.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in Hess by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.53.

Hess Trading Up 0.2 %

Hess stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,106. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.10. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

