Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $64.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,021. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.79.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

