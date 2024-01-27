Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $17.75 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,292 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $17,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at $11,754,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 59.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 1.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTES. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NTES traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,187. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.85 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

