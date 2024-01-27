Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $18.38 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 32,046 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. STF Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 156.3% in the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 5,583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 30.4% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $141.76. 1,910,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,300. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $142.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

