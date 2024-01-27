Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $18.75 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,594 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $18,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.07. The stock had a trading volume of 940,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $256.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,224 shares of company stock worth $7,890,468. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

