Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $18.79 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1,509.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,762 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $18,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO remained flat at $54.72 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,297. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.64. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

