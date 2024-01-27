Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $19.80 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $19,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,595,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,765. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

