Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cardinal Health worth $20,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,027,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.23.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE CAH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.70. 1,897,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.31. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $108.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

