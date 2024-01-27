Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 25.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 10.2% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 6.7% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 18.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.50.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC traded down $42.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $599.37. 2,195,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,694. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $658.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $568.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 109.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile



KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.



