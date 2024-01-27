Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $20,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 73.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,220,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,470. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.57. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.97 and a one year high of $382.13.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

