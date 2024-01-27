Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.35% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $16,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.18. 191,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,000. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $153.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.70.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

